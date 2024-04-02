Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Decreases By 7.0%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cheer Stock Performance

CHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Cheer has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

