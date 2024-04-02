Short Interest in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Decreases By 7.0%

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cheer Stock Performance
CHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Cheer has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
Cheer Company Profile
