Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cheche Group Stock Down 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCGWW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,673. Cheche Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

