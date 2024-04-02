VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

