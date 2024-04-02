VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.45.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
