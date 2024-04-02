Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,621. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.