Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,621. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.