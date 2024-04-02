Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 44,208,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average of $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

