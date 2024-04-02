The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. 1,115,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $230.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

