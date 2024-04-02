Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,856. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $94.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.