Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 1,817,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,093. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

