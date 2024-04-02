iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.83. 61,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,572. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.46 and its 200 day moving average is $268.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $231.02 and a 12-month high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

