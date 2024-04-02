iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.91. 1,415,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

