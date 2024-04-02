Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

