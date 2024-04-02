WhiteCoin Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $475,325.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00166678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

