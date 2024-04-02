Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. 3,023,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,999. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.