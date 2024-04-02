Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,811 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. 4,430,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,673. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

