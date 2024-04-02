iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Increased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $47.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 482,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,180. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

