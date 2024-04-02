Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 128 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

