Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,614,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,661. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.