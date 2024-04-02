Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Himalaya Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

