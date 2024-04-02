HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

HCA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.35. 904,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $334.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

