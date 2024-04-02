IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 46,440,000 shares. Approximately 24.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 5,160,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,560. IonQ has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.14.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. On average, research analysts predict that IonQ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

