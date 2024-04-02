Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 1,040,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,349,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.