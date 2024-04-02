Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. 4,152,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

