Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 17,254,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,395. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

