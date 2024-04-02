Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 443.0% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:FOR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

