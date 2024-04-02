Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 40,163,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,718,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

