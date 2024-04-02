Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.62.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

