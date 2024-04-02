Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 975,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,836. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

