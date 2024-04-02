Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $150,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.08.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.15. The company had a trading volume of 888,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $162.00 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

