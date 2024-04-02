Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $92,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,978. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.95.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

