Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,735 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 231.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

