iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWM stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $204.54. 36,589,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

