Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32,492 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,006. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

