Orchid Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $132.63 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,757.82 or 1.00135115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00137007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13557723 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,194,025.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

