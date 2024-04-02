Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,804. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.