Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $341.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,333. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.