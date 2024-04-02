Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,581. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

