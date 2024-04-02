TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 101 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 43,997,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,874,445. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.29.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
