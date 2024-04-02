Toncoin Price Hits $4.90 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00007458 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.72 billion and $203.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,757.82 or 1.00135115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00137007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,873,377 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,847,977.759021 with 3,470,427,963.691544 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.01892388 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $247,285,872.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

