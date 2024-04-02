Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.52 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.52 billion and approximately $73.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00027637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.33365 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10515883 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $82,959,493.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

