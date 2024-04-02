Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,351.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 27,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,393. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

