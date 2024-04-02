Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

CALT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

