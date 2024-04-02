CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 567,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.42. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CareDx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

