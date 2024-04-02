ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.49

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 861168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ProFrac during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

