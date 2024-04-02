Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Rises By 12.7%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CERS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Cerus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $70,507.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $128,368.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,477.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 33.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Stock Performance

Cerus stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

