Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Decreases By 9.4%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cibus by 1,987.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Cibus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Price Performance

Shares of Cibus stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 148,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,364. The firm has a market cap of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.92. Cibus has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Articles

