CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Update

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CARG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 731,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,799 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 113.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

