Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.40

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.