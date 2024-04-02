Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.40

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
