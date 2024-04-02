CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

Institutional Trading of CDW

CDW Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.63. 477,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $259.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.