CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CFSB Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.12.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
About CFSB Bancorp
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
