Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,222 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 128,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $31.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,845,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.03 and a 200 day moving average of $519.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

